On New Year’s Eve, Bishop Robert Barron officially confirmed Shia LaBeouf into the Catholic Church, and the Transformers fame actor completed the process through the sacrament of Confirmation. Speculations are circulating that he is contemplating becoming a deacon. The renowned Hollywood actor reportedly found inspiration for considering the diaconate while filming his movie Padre Pio, where he portrayed the role of an Italian priest. Take a look at the pictures shared by Bishop Robert Barron on X. Shia LaBeouf Lands First Acting Role Since Ex FKA Twigs Abuse Allegations.

Shia LaBeouf Fully Enters The Catholic Church

Friends, please join me and the Capuchin friars in continued prayer for Shia LaBeouf. Shia was fully received into the Church through the sacrament of Confirmation on New Year’s Eve. “You have made us for yourself, O Lord, and our heart is restless until it rests in you.” —St.… pic.twitter.com/H33IRQPWCs — Bishop Robert Barron (@BishopBarron) January 4, 2024

The Statement

Actor Shia LaBeouf Fully Enters the Catholic Church on New Year's Eve: "He Was Crying" Welcome home to the Catholic Church, Shia LaBeouf! 🎉 Last year, ChurchPOP broke the story in a May 23, 2023 interview that actor Shia LaBeouf was scheduled to receive the sacrament of… pic.twitter.com/LkLZQ8KylM — ChurchPOP (@Church_POP) January 4, 2024

