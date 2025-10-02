Netflix has reportedly lost USD 15.1 billion in market value after a wave of subscription cancellations followed Elon Musk’s criticism. The backlash began after Netflix hired Hamish Steele, creator of the animated series Dead End: Paranormal Park, which features LGBTQ content. Musk reshared posts from users on X who said they cancelled Netflix because Steele “celebrated the murder of Charlie Kirk” and promoted “pro-trans content” for children. Charlie Kirk an American conservative activist, was shot and killed on September 10, 2025, while giving a speech at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. Hamish Steele reportedly mocked Kirk’s death in previous posts, adding to the ongoing controversy.

Musk added, “Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids,” sparking a surge of similar reactions. Elon Musk has called transgender culture as 'woke', even though he has a transgender daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson. Following Musk’s comments, many users took to social media, tweeting about shows like Transformers Earthspark, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, CoComelon and more, they believe push transgender and gay culture. Some cited the show’s scenes where characters openly discuss being transgender, while others referenced Steele’s past controversial posts. Elon Musk Backs Netflix Boycott: Streaming Giant Loses USD 15.1 Billion in Market Value After Mass Subscription Cancellations Over ‘Woke’ Content Row.

Elon Musk Cancels His Netflix Subscription, Confirms on X

Elon Musk Says ‘Cancel Netflix’

Netflix Mass Subscription Cancellations

This goes way beyond cancelling Netflix This is you fighting back and taking a stand This is you saying this is what happens when you come after my kids This is what you get when you force this insanity on us This is you declaring, I'm done with the crap Enough is enough Go… pic.twitter.com/wBAfYdV7S6 — X Freeze (@amXFreeze) October 1, 2025

Dead End Paranormal Park Director Hamish Steele Mocked Charlie Kirk's Murder

You will never guess who the creator of this show is… a he/they lgbtq bluesky fan who mocked Charlie’s m*rder and called him a nazi Is anyone surprised?? https://t.co/Ei3zEwseoJ pic.twitter.com/fZi7j3Lbwk — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 30, 2025

Elon Musk Cancels Netflix Subscription Over Transgender Content

🚨 BREAKING: Elon Musk just canceled his Netflix account after it was revealed that the platform is carrying a he/they-produced show called "Dead End Paranormal Park" advertised for 7-year-olds that pushes pro-transgender ideology on children. "I'm trans," the character says in… pic.twitter.com/HE4rUPTNqT — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 30, 2025

Netflix Has Lost USD 15.1 Billion in Market Value

🚨 BREAKING: Netflix has lost $15.1 BILLION in market value since users began canceling subscriptions in protest of its ‘woke’ content. pic.twitter.com/BFTuY9igTz — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) October 2, 2025

Concern Over Cartoon ‘Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous’

This is from a children’s cartoon on Netflix called Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. Since when has something like this been considered appropriate for children?! pic.twitter.com/xPW7BIFNB0 — ‘Merican AF 🇺🇸 (@mericanaf7) October 1, 2025

Concern Over ‘Transformers Earthspark’

WOW. Transformers Earthspark, a KIDS' show on Netflix, is pushing woke gender identity propaganda on 7-YEAR-OLDS Parents, beware of this show. pic.twitter.com/fXSSGsemtf — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 1, 2025

Netflix Show ‘CoComelon’

A Netflix show, CoComelon, features interracial gay dads attempting to raise a baby as transgender who make the toddler dance for them in drag. This is the woke version of Bacha Bazi. pic.twitter.com/Yv1vwgHSTl — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 1, 2025

A User Reacts on X

Parents thought Netflix was “family safe.” Then this showed up in the kids section. This isn’t entertainment. This is indoctrination. Protect your kids. #CancelNetflix 🚨👀 pic.twitter.com/OHpAYokMve — Dr. Lucien Wolfe 🇺🇸 (@LucienWolfe111) October 1, 2025

Netflix Promotes 'Woke' and 'Trans' Content for Kids

Netflix is doubling down on pushing woke and trans ideology at children. Parents should think twice before letting their kids watch. Even Elon Musk has had enough and canceled his Netflix subscription today. Time to cancel Netflix. pic.twitter.com/XjCofo8Iav — Digi Gal (@DigitalGal_X) September 30, 2025

