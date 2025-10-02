Netflix has reportedly lost USD 15.1 billion in market value after a wave of subscription cancellations followed Elon Musk’s criticism. The backlash began after Netflix hired Hamish Steele, creator of the animated series Dead End: Paranormal Park, which features LGBTQ content. Musk reshared posts from users on X who said they cancelled Netflix because Steele “celebrated the murder of Charlie Kirk” and promoted “pro-trans content” for children. Charlie Kirk an American conservative activist, was shot and killed on September 10, 2025, while giving a speech at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. Hamish Steele reportedly mocked Kirk’s death in previous posts, adding to the ongoing controversy.

Musk added, “Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids,” sparking a surge of similar reactions. Elon Musk has called transgender culture as 'woke', even though he has a transgender daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson. Following Musk’s comments, many users took to social media, tweeting about shows like Transformers Earthspark, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, CoComelon and more, they believe push transgender and gay culture. Some cited the show’s scenes where characters openly discuss being transgender, while others referenced Steele’s past controversial posts. Elon Musk Backs Netflix Boycott: Streaming Giant Loses USD 15.1 Billion in Market Value After Mass Subscription Cancellations Over ‘Woke’ Content Row.

Elon Musk Cancels His Netflix Subscription, Confirms on X

Elon Musk Says ‘Cancel Netflix’

Netflix Mass Subscription Cancellations

Dead End Paranormal Park Director Hamish Steele Mocked Charlie Kirk's Murder

Elon Musk Cancels Netflix Subscription Over Transgender Content

Netflix Has Lost USD 15.1 Billion in Market Value

Concern Over Cartoon ‘Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous’

Concern Over ‘Transformers Earthspark’

Netflix Show ‘CoComelon’

A User Reacts on X

Netflix Promotes 'Woke' and 'Trans' Content for Kids

TruLY Score by LatestLY
Rating:5

TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources . The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)