The actor of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Simu Liu took to Twitter to slam Quentin Tarantino and Martin Scorsese. Their previously made comments on the Marvel-isation of Hollywood was not taken lightly By Simu Liu. He took to Twitter saying they don't get to look down their nose at anyone, because he is proud to work with Marvel. He also said he liked the Golden Age but that it was "white as hell". Marvel Star Simu Liu Says He Wanted to Do Something Different After Shang-Chi Role.

View Tweets Here

No movie studio is or ever will be perfect. But I'm proud to work with one that has made sustained efforts to improve diversity onscreen by creating heroes that empower and inspire people of all communities everywhere. I loved the "Golden Age" too.. but it was white as hell. — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) November 22, 2022

