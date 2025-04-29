We previously reported on a post by popular Marvel scooper Marvel Leaks (@MarvelLeaks22) on X, which shared a picture of Shah Rukh Khan, hinting at a possible connection to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The handle promised an update on SRK soon - and now, we have it. According to the source, Shah Rukh Khan is in talks with Marvel Studios for a future project. However, it will not be Avengers: Doomsday, which has just begun production. If this news proves true, it would mark the Bollywood superstar’s Hollywood debut. He would also join Farhan Akhtar, Harish Patel, and Mohan Kapur as one of the few Bollywood actors to have worked in the MCU. Is Shah Rukh Khan Making His Hollywood Debut in MCU? Marvel Scooper’s Mysterious Post Leaves Internet Intrigued!

Shah Rukh Khan to Join MCU?

NEWS/RUMOR: Shah Rukh Khan ( SRK ) is Rumored to be in early talks with Marvel Studios for a role in a future project ( NOT AVENGERS DOOMSDAY ). pic.twitter.com/fRSKSVACUt — Marvel Leaks (@MarvelLeaks22) April 28, 2025

