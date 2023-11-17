Dex Carvey, the 32-year-old son of Saturday Night Live veteran Dana Carvey, has tragically passed away due to an accidental drug overdose. Dana Carvey shared the heartbreaking news on social media, expressing the profound loss of a son who was immensely talented in music, art, filmmaking, and comedy. Describing Dex as someone who loved life passionately and brought joy to those around him, Carvey emphasised the enduring impact his son had on family and friends. Tyler Christopher, General Hospital Actor, Dies at 50.

View Dana Carvey's Post:

