Miley Cyrus opened the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary concert at Radio City Music Hall in NYC with an unforgettable two-song performance, which included a special tribute to Queen. Partnering with Brittany Howard, Cyrus delivered a stunning cover of Queen's "Crazy Little Thing Called Love," a nod to the band's final North American performance on SNL in 1982, just before Freddie Mercury's passing. She then followed up with her hit "Flowers," dedicating the performance to SNL creator Lorne Michaels. The star-studded SNL50 concert also featured performances from Jack White, Eddie Vedder, Lady Gaga and others. Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Turn Heads With Their PDA at ‘A Complete Unknown’ Screening at Berlin Film Festival 2025 (Watch Video).

Miley Cyrus Performs Queen's Hit at SNL's 50th Anniversary Concert

Miley Cyrus performing ‘This Crazy Little Thing Called Love’ by the ICONIC Queen with The Roots at SNL 50th Anniversary Show. pic.twitter.com/lLQJQlSVee — ͛ (@COWBOYREQUIEM) February 15, 2025

Watch "Crazy Little Thing Called Love" Song:

