When US senator Katie Britt delivered her State of the Union response, it was termed 'dramatic' by many and was instantly compared to a Saturday Night Live skit. Now, SNL made a spoof, with Scarlett Johansson making a surprise appearance as Britt. The actress took the internet by storm with her hilarious monologue as Katie. “Good evening America, my name is Katie Britt, and I have the honour of serving the people of the great state of Alabama," Johansson said. FYI, Britt's viral response to Joe Biden’s State of the Union address had not gone well with many as she had mocked the president’s age and policies. Ariana Grande Returns to Saturday Night Live After Eight-Year Hiatus as Musical Guest (Watch Video).

Scarlett Johansson As Katie Britt

OMG, Scarlett Johansson killed it as creepy Sen. Katie Britt in the SNL cold open! 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/excCb7qRIY — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) March 10, 2024

Katie Britt's Original Speech

Republican Senator Katie Britt's State of the Union response has been a massive disaster as Republicans miss yet another opportunity. Instead of getting real talent like @VivekGRamaswamy, Republicans picked a Senator to fake cry from her kitchen. The Republican Party has never… pic.twitter.com/ulK8qBIZDk — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)