Ariana Grande returned to the Saturday Night Live stage for her second performance of the evening. Showcasing a song from her recently released album, Eternal Sunshine, Grande delivered a powerful rendition of "Imperfect For You." Letting the music take centre stage, Grande commanded the spotlight. The performance seamlessly transitioned from day to night, with the ethereal beauty of her vocals further enhanced by the surrounding greenery. Ariana Grande Returns to Saturday Night Live After Eight-Year Hiatus as Musical Guest (Watch Video).

Ariana Grande Stuns With Her Performance on SNL

Ariana Grande performing ‘imperfect for you’ on SNL. https://t.co/MUUOIOiMPJ — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 10, 2024

