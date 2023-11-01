Tyler Christopher has died at the age of 50. He was best known for his Emmy-winning role in General Hospital. Maurice Benard, who was his former co-star on GH, confirmed his demise. He mentioned in his Insta post, “It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Tyler Christopher. Tyler passed away this morning following a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment.” Billy Miller Dies at 43; Actor Was Best Known for His Roles in The Young and the Restless, General Hospital, Suits and More.

Tyler Christopher Passes Away

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maurice Benard (@mauricebenard)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)