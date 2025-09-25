Marvel's Wolverine game will launch on PlayStation 5 in Fall 2026. Developed by Insomniac Games, Wolverine is a highly anticipated superhero video game featuring bold, violet, and bloody gameplay. The last notable title was X-Men Origins: Wolverine Game, released in 2009, which was said to be better than the movie of the same year. The Marvel’s Wolverine gameplay trailer has been released, showcasing Logan in intense action. The game is set to arrive on PS5 in Fall 2026. GTA 6 Update: Rockstar Games Rumoured To Reveal Project ROME To Make Grand Theft Auto 6 Next Big Metaverse; Check Details and Leaked Prices of Game.

Marvel's Wolverine Game Set to Launch in Fall 2026

SNIKT! Marvel's Wolverine launches Fall 2026 on PS5. Watch the first ferocious gameplay trailer: https://t.co/jBATQWRy6Q pic.twitter.com/AeMspmewTm — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 24, 2025

Insomniac Games Talks About Wolverine Game Trailer and Cover Art

Tear through the PlayStation Blog for a deeper look at Marvel's Wolverine. We talk about the trailer, cover art, and more! Visit the PlayStation Blog: https://t.co/PkytCRYbcJ#WolverinePS5 pic.twitter.com/vOhhTPGG4t — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) September 24, 2025

Marvel’s Wolverine Gameplay Trailer for PS5

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (PlayStation X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)