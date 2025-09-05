Marvel Wolverine game may be revealed at PlayStation’s next State of Play event, which is reportedly planned for the end of September. Originally announced in 2021, the PlayStation 5 (PS5) exclusive title is being developed by Insomniac Games. Since its reveal, official updates have been extremely limited, leaving fans eager for updates. As per a report of Insider Gaming, PlayStation is scheduling its upcoming State of Play event by the end of September 2025, where fans might get new insights and updates on Insomniac Games’ Wolverine title. If Wolverine doesn’t make an appearance at the State of Play event, its trailer is expected to drop within the coming months. PUBG Mobile 4.0 Update Arrives in India With Spooky Soiree Halloween Event, Now Available for Android Users.

Marvel Wolverine Game May Be Showcased in Next PlayStation State of Play Event

Insomniac’s ‘WOLVERINE’ game is reportedly “almost certainly” going to be showcased at PlayStation’s next State of Play event at the end of September. A trailer for the game is reportedly ready for release. (Via: https://t.co/6NimGRZJzc) pic.twitter.com/KPHwd1pIqM — Marvel Updates (@marvel_updat3s) September 3, 2025

