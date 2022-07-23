Marvel fans have yet another good news to cheer for as at the studio's panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios officially confirmed that Spider-Man: Freshman Year will start streaming on Disney+ in 2024. I Am Groot Trailer: Marvel Character’s Adventures to Be Witnessed in Upcoming Disney+ Show (Watch Video).

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Just announced at #SDCC2022: Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Freshman Year, an Original series, streaming in 2024 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/v7sqUUHoPa — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)