Spider-Man: No Way Home, starring Tom Holland in the lead, has shattered records at the box on the day of its release. The film released in India on December 16 and it is off to a thunderous start. The figure that it has managed to mint on the opening makes it the second biggest-ever opening in the history of Hollywood releases in India. The Marvel film earned Rs 32.67 crore at the box office on day one of its release and that’s mighty impressive.

Update On Spider-Man No Way Home BO:

⭐️ Thursday, non-holiday release ⭐️ 50% capacity in Maharashtra ⭐️ Pandemic era Yet, #SpiderMan takes a FANTABULOUS START from East to West, from North to South… MONSTROUS Day 1… Thu ₹ 32.67 cr Nett BOC… Gross BOC: ₹ 41.50 cr. #India biz. All versions. #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/uPBlR0hASS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 17, 2021

