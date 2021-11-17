The trailer of Spider-Man No Way Home has the internet talking about the film. The second has created quite a wave with all the easter eggs dropped in the short glimpse. Tom Holland and team even got a standing ovation by the audience after they watched the trailer which led him to become teary-eyed as well.

Check Out The Video Below:

A standing ovation leads to Tom Holland in tears after the trailer debuted. pic.twitter.com/5aHTByiEmD — Spider-Man: No Way Home Updates (@spideyupdated) November 17, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)