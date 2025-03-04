Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 is set to premiere online! Charlie Cox returns as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in this highly anticipated series, continuing his legacy from Marvel’s Netflix shows and previous MCU projects. The first season consists of nine episodes, with the first two premiering today, March 4, as part of Phase Five of the MCU. The series will be available to stream exclusively on Disney+ at 6 PM PT/9 PM ET. In India, Daredevil: Born Again will release on March 5 and can be streamed in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu on JioHotstar. ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Review: FIRST Reactions Call Charlie Cox’s Superhero Series Call Most Brutal MCU Project to Date.

‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Season 1 Episodes 1 & 2 Streaming Details

Tomorrow, we let the Devil out. Marvel Television’s all-new series #DaredevilBornAgain premieres tomorrow at 6pm PT/9pm ET only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ZqdlfPLn86 — Daredevil (@Daredevil) March 3, 2025

Marvel Studios' #DaredevilBornAgain first 2 episodes will premiere on Jio Hotstar tomorrow morning at 7:30AM IST. Eng. Hin. Tel. Tam. pic.twitter.com/tVtIy5izrT — Streaming Updates (@OTTSandeep) March 4, 2025

