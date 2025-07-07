Actors Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro turned heads as they arrived together on day seven of the tennis championship at Wimbledon 2025 in London. The couple, dressed in matching white outfits, looked joyful and stylish and they walked hand-in-hand. Monica wore a halter-neck white dress with a flared skirt, while The Amazing Spider-Man actor kept it classic, wore a white shirt, cream cardigan, and pleated trousers. Cameras captured their cute moments as they shared laughs and even long kisses, making their relationship official in the public eye. Fans were happy to see the new couple together and praised their effortless chemistry and fashion sense. The appearance marks the first time Andrew and Monica have stepped out as a couple, confirming months of dating rumours. Are Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro Dating? Viral Video Ignites Speculation.

Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro Spotted Hand-in-Hand – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by couples! 💫 (@relationships.usa)

