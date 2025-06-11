DC fans have been treated to a new trailer for James Gunn’s Superman, which delivers just as much excitement and action as the previous one - albeit with less of Superman’s canine companion, Krypto. This latest preview shifts focus to Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) and his burning hatred for the Man of Steel (David Corenswet). The villain isn’t just targeting Superman but also those who admire him. Packed with explosive action, the trailer showcases jaw-dropping destruction, including a city being torn apart. Of course, the standout moment? Superman unleashing his heat vision in a breathtaking display of power. ‘Superman’ Trailer Review: James Gunn Blends Bright Visuals With Gritty Ideals As David Corenswet’s Man of Steel Heralds New Dawn for DC Universe (Watch Video).

Watch the New Trailer of 'Superman' :

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)