James Gunn unveiled the trailer for Superman on May 14 - and there’s quite a lot to unpack. The trailer is framed around an interview between Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) and Clark Kent (David Corenswet), who responds not just as Clark, but as Superman, his superhero alter ego. What begins on a light and playful note quickly turns tense, as Lois questions whether Superman’s actions have not only put him in perilous situations - like facing a hostile crowd - but also whether he's a favourable representation of the United States of America. This is intercut with scenes of him inadvertently bringing destruction while doing his heroics. ‘Superman’ Teaser Trailer: David Corenswet Suits Up as the Man of Steel to Restore Humanity’s Beacon of Hope in James Gunn’s DC Film (Watch Video).

A visibly agitated Clark insists he acts of his own volition and not on behalf of any nation or authority. In that sense, one could draw parallels between his stance and that of Steve Rogers in Captain America: Civil War, who fought for autonomy and independence. The Superman we see here is still relatively inexperienced, and there’s a clear frustration in him - a need to assert his intent and values. That frustration may well become a defining trait in his character arc.

Then there’s the antagonist, Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult), who pointedly refuses to acknowledge Superman as human, referring to him as “it.” Is this a pointed commentary on the current American immigration discourse? Possibly. Luthor’s resentment over the world making Superman the focal point simmers just beneath the surface. And yes, they’re not the only ones in the spotlight - Superman’s lovable dog Krypto keeps stealing the show.

We also get glimpses of The Engineer (María Gabriela de Faría) causing havoc in the Fortress of Solitude, going so far as to destroy the superbots working there. Fortunately, Krypto seems to hold his own against her (fingers crossed he's safe!). Other notable appearances include Clark’s adoptive parents, Jonathan and Martha Kent (Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell), Rick Flag Sr (Frank Grillo), Guy Gardner aka Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion), Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), and more. Blink and you might miss it, but Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo) is in there too. James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ Trailer Creates History! David Corenswet’s Superhero Film Becomes DC and Warner Bros’ Most Viewed Trailer With 250 Million Views (Watch Video).

Watch the Trailer of 'Superman':

What stands out most about the trailer is its eye-catching, comic book-inspired visual style. The colours pop, and the camerawork is striking in several moments. It’s evident that this film is crafted by someone with deep respect for the source material - and the use of the iconic Superman theme still manages to tug at the heartstrings.

Superman is slated to hit theatres on July 11. It marks the first official film in the rebooted DC Universe, now helmed by James Gunn himself.

