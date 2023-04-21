Taylor Swift was spotted hitting the town with her girlfriends Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively and the Haim Sisters Este, Danielle, and Alana. The singer rocked a black mini dress with spaghetti straps and black shoes. Swift is in the middle of her Eras Tour which she'll continue in Houston. Taylor Swift, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Clicked Post Dinner Outing in NYC.

View Taylor With Her Friends:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)