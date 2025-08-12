Its official! Taylor Swift will appear in this week's episode of the New Heights podcast. Taking to their Instagram handle on Tuesday (August 12), New Heights shared a promo showing the pop diva alongside her boyfriend and NFL star Travis Kelce, co-host of the popular podcast. The clip begins with Taylor complimenting the colour of Travis's sweatshirt. She said, "Such a nice colour on you." Travis responds, "Yes, I know. Its the colour of youe eyes sweetie. Thats why we match so well." Reacting to this, the "Blank Space" hitmaker says, "We're about to do a f**king podcast!" As Taylor was confirmed as the upcoming guest on New Heights, fans went wild in the comment section, expressing their excitement. A user wrote, "Ugh I love them so much." Another wrote, "I had to watch this five time to make sure it wasnt AI." Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Make It Instagram Official With Holiday Pictures! Know Couple’s Age Difference and Relationship Timeline.

Taylor Swift To Do a ‘F**king Podcast’ With Boyfriend Travis Kelce on ‘New Heights’ Confirms Hilarious Promo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Heights (@newheightshow)

Netizens React to the Viral ‘New Heights’ Promo Featuring Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)