The makers of the upcoming action spy thriller, The 355, have released the film’s trailer and it looks mighty impressive. In this trailer you’ll see a team of female international agents coming together to work on a top mission. Jessica Chastain, who is seen as a CIA agent, teams up with other skilled agents (Penélope Cruz, Bingbing Fan, Diane Kruger, Lupita Nyong’o) from around the world to work together on this mission. The film also stars Édgar Ramirez and Sebastian Stan.

Watch The Trailer Of The 355 Below:

