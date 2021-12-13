Well it isn't a stretch to say that The Batman is one of the most highly anticipated films of 2022. With two great trailers, we were treated to a Japanese trailer that featured a bunch of new footage. While the previous trailers still focused more on Batman, this new promo shows more of the Riddler. It heavily focuses on how the Riddler is trying to uncover the corruption in Gotham by trying to expose the Waynes. It is also heavily hinted here that the Riddler might know that Bruce Wayne is indeed Batman. The Batman is scheduled to release on March 4, 2022.

Watch The Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)