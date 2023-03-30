It looks like Matt Reeves is going to go big with The Batman - Part II as the villain Clayface is reportedly set to appear in the film. A shapeshifting hunk of mud that can impersonate anyone, he is a monster that has been requested by fans for a really long time. The Batman - Part II releases in theaters on October 3, 2025 starring Robert Pattinson. The Batman - Part II: Matt Reeves, Robert Pattinson's DC Film Begins Filming in November.

Check Out the Reports:

Clayface will be in ‘THE BATMAN - PART 2’. (Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/JSeJrAIaFt — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)