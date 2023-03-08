It looks like Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson are all ready to ramp up shooting The Batman: Part II beginning in November. With the news being confirmed by the film's producer Michael Uslan, it looks like we might news related to casting soon as well. The Batman: Part II is currently slated to release on October 3, 2025. The Batman - Part II: Matt Reeves, Robert Pattinson's DC Film to Release on October 3, 2025.

Check Out the Tweet:

‘The Batman - Part II’ officially begins filming in November 2023, confirms executive producer Michael E. Uslan! Casting and pre-production will begin in the coming months. (via: https://t.co/YYTEFmr7tg) pic.twitter.com/MhFUzkrZ6n — The Art of The Batman (@thebatfilm) March 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)