Boba Fett and Fennec Shand from the immensely popular series The Mandalorian, are trying to take over the territory that was once controlled by the powerful crime lord Jabba the Hutt. The new series titled The Book of Boba Fett stars Temuera Morrison as the bounty hunter Boba Fett, son of Jango Fett with Ming-Na Wen as ‘an elite mercenary and assassin’ named Fennec Shand. Ahead of the premiere of the show today, Disney+ Hotstar shared a new poster of the show. The series is all set to premiere on December 29 on Disney+ at 12 am PT/1:30 pm IST.

Take A Look At The Poster Below:

Witness the return of a legend. The wait ends tomorrow! The Book Of @bobafett, a seven-episode Original Series, starts streaming tomorrow in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and English. pic.twitter.com/UNuiP9Su8I — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) December 28, 2021

