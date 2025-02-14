Reliance and Disney's joint venture, 'JioHotstar,' will reportedly end the free IPL cricket streaming and offer it as a subscription plan. The sources said that the viewers could get limited viewing before getting offers about the subscription models. Those interested in watchin watching IPL 2025 cricket live streaming online will reportedly have to pay a minimum of INR 149 for a Mobile plan. The merger between Viacom18 and Star India also has other subscription options, including Super Plan and Premium Plan, starting at INR 299. JioHotstar Launched in India With 17 Language Support, 1,00,000 Hours of Content; Check Key Features and Subscription Plan Here.

JioHostar Will Not Offer Free Cricket and IPL 2025 Live Streaming

#SourcesSay | Reliance-Disney JV to end completely free IPL streaming, offering limited free access before launching subscription plans starting ₹149/quarter. #IPL2025 #Streaming pic.twitter.com/ybOddTMWl0 — ET NOW (@ETNOWlive) February 13, 2025

