Coldplay’s performance at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad was nothing short of spectacular, as the British rock band called it their ‘biggest ever concert’. The band shared an electrifying picture of the stadium packed with fans and expressed their awe, saying, “Our biggest ever concert. Totally mind-blowing. Thank you Ahmedabad.” The concert, held on January 25, was a thrilling experience for thousands of fans. As part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour, the band will perform their final show in India today, January 26. For those unable to attend in person, Coldplay’s live performance can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. Coldplay’s Mumbai Concert Post With Heart Emojis Symbolising Irish Flag Instead of Indian Tricolour Sparks Fan Reactions.

Coldplay Ahmedabad Concert 2025

Our biggest ever concert. Totally mind-blowing. Thank you Ahmedabad ❤️ See you again tomorrow - and if you’re in India, please join us on Disney+ Hotstar from 7.45pm ✨ pic.twitter.com/XauMZhBgf1 — Coldplay (@coldplay) January 25, 2025

