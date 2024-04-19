Keanu Reeves may soon grace the silver screen in Ruben Östlund's upcoming film The Entertainment System Is Down. While the plot is still shrouded in mystery, Östlund hints at a social satire unfolding aboard a turbulent long-haul flight where the entertainment system malfunctions, igniting chaos among passengers. Drawing from years of anecdotes, Östlund has crafted a script brimming with his signature black comedy. Reeves' role remains secret, yet it promises to inject the film with his trademark wit, aligning seamlessly with Östlund's wicked sense of humour. Prepare for a turbulent journey through chaos and laughter at 30,000 feet! Keanu Reeves and Girlfriend Alexandra Grant's Tender Kiss Grabs Attention at 2024 MOCA Gala! (View Pics).

Keanu Reeves In Ruben Östlund's Next Project

Keanu Reeves is in talks to star in 'Triangle of Sadness' director Ruben Östlund's next movie, 'The Entertainment System Is Down.' The film is described as, "a social satire set on a long-haul flight on which the entertainment system isn’t working, sparking chaos and rages among… pic.twitter.com/EilBlPKPEa — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) April 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)