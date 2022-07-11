The first screening of The Gray Man starring Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Dhanush, Ana de Armas, Julia Butters took place in Los Angeles today. Dhanush, along with his co-stars, addressed the media present at the event. The Tamil superstar was asked about his Hollywood debut with this Russo Brothers’ film and his response will leave you in splits. He stated, “I don’t know how I ended up in this film.” The Gray Man Teaser: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Dhanush’s Film Highlights Explosive Events; to Premiere on Netflix on July 22! (Watch Video).

Dhanush On How He Became Involved In The Gray Man

