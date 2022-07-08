A new teaser from Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Dhanush's action-thriller film The Gray Man is out. The clip shows some explosive events filled with actions. The synopsis of the movie reads, "When the CIA's most skilled mercenary known as Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six, accidentally uncovers dark agency secrets, he becomes a primary target and is hunted around the world by psychopathic former colleague Lloyd Hansen and international assassins." The Gray Man Trailer: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Dhanush’s Netflix Film Promises Electrifying Action and Thrills (Watch Video).

Check Out The Tweet Below:

A new teaser for The Russo Brothers’ #TheGrayMan, starring Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Jessica Henwick, Ana de Armas, Rége Jean-Page and Dhanush. The film releases on July 22 on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/nLHeeroo3f — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 8, 2022

