A special screening of Russo Brothers’ film The Gray Man took place in Los Angeles today and critics have shared their reviews about it on Twitter. The film starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Dhanush, Ana de Armas has been praised for its ‘well-constructed action sequences’ and also for the lead actors’ performances. Take a look at some of the reviews below. The Gray Man: Dhanush Has A Hilarious Response On How He Became Involved In Russo Brothers’ Film (Watch Video).

Perfect Action Thriller

.@Russo_Brother’ #TheGrayMan has unrelenting, well-constructed action sequences. Battle of wits, bullets & brawn. Ryan Gosling & @ChrisEvans share excellent repartee (and sleazebag facial hair!). Ana de Armas is badass & beauty. Dhanush’s scenes are ruthless & sharp. pic.twitter.com/aYNmxGpLkg — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) July 11, 2022

About The Star Cast

#TheGrayMan is a full action-pack from the #RussoBrothers & I had a great time watching! #AnaDeArmas is amazing & sharply nailed the action scenes. #RyanGosling & @chrisevans are great together & perfect fight scenes. pic.twitter.com/NWPZ6VaqZR — Jana N Nagase - Jana On Camera (@janaoncamera) July 11, 2022

An Action Entertainer

THE GRAY MAN is a tactically aggressive, assassin action film by the Russo Brothers. Ryan Gosling brings his usual stoic toughness against Chris Evans’ wicked charm. Not as impressive as the Mission: Impossible or John Wick films but still a hefty piece of popcorn entertainment. pic.twitter.com/ggXuErNUYs — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) July 11, 2022

Perfect Summer Action Flick

A Clear Winner

Netflix’ #TheGrayMan is a solid action-thriller (the streamer’s best so far), with great performances by Gosling, Evans, and de Armas. The fight choreography and stunt work are excellent, to put it mildly. Overall a winner. — Jeff Ewing (@ReelJeffEwing) July 11, 2022

