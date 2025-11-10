Tamil actor Abhinay Kinger, best known for his role in Thulluvadho Ilamai (2002), died on Monday (November 10). He had been battling a liver-related disease for several years. According to Mathrubhumi, Abhinay had been suffering from a severe liver condition for several years. Despite treatment, he breathed his last today. Actor-filmmaker and his Thulluvadho Ilamai co-star Dhanush had paid INR 5 lakh for his treatment. He was the son of actress TP Radhamani, who passed away in 2019. Members of the South Indian Artistes' Association have been requested to conduct his last rites as the actor had no family members. Harish Rai Dies: ‘KGF’ and ‘Om’ Fame Veteran Actor Passes Away After Battling Cancer; Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Pays Tribute.

Tamil Actor Abhinay No More

