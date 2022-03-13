Early reactions for Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock's The Lost City are out, and people are singing its praises. Many are saying that the movie is a throwback to comedies of the early '90s and exactly the kind of movies Hollywood doesn't make anymore. People are praising the performances of the actors too as well, with a lot of praise aimed towards Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe. The Lost City releases on March 25, 2022.

Check Out The Lost City Early Reactions Below:

A Throwback to '90s Comedies!

The Lost City is non-stop fun! A throwback to the adventure comedies of the 90s. Channing Tatum & Sandra Bullock are comedic gold together. Brad Pitt is freaking hilarious. I can see this becoming a major franchise! See it with a crowd on the big screen! #TheLostCity #SXSW pic.twitter.com/kCJVZBvdNf — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) March 13, 2022

It Has Everything!

THE LOST CITY has everything: - Sandra Bullock doing the MISS CONGENIALITY magic - Brad Pitt's LEGENDS OF THE FALL hair - Channing Tatum with his himbo powers set to maximum - Daniel Radcliffe chewing scenery like a starving man - Pat Benatar needle drops Loved it #SXSW — Matthew Jackson (@awalrusdarkly) March 13, 2022

A Thrilling Adventure!

THE LOST CITY is a thrilling adventure comedy that’ll leave your heart feeling warm and fuzzy. Such a great blend of genres and a tremendous cast. Highly recommend you check it out in theaters next week. Stellar work, @AdamNee and Aaron Nee. #sxsw pic.twitter.com/kdDkgjn7F3 — Amanda M. Sink @ SXSW (@Sinkintothis) March 13, 2022

A Kind of Movie We Don't Get to See Anymore!

The Lost City: a layup of an adventure movie exactly as advertised, but also a kind of movie we never really get to see anymore. Very hard to resist himbo Channing Tatum and a charming Sandra Bullock. #SXSW2022 pic.twitter.com/mf0B7466NF — Jeff Zhang 张佶润 (@strangeharbors) March 13, 2022

The Cast is Hilarious!

THE LOST CITY is not only a throwback to “Romancing the Stone,” but also to the SANDRA BULLOCK comedies of the 90s & 00s! I loved it & thought it was a really fun feel-good comedy-adventure-rom-com! Bullock & CHANNING TATUM are great together & BRAD PITT is hilarious! #SXSW pic.twitter.com/FtMp5UWrbi — Scott Mantz (@MovieMantz) March 13, 2022

Sandra Bullock's Best Comedy Since Proposal!

‘The Lost City’ is Sandra Bullock’s best comedy since ‘The Proposal.’ #SXSW2022 — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) March 13, 2022

