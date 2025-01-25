Pax Jolie-Pitt, the 21-year-old son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has been involved in an e-bike accident just six months after a similar incident landed him in the ICU with a head injury. On Friday morning (January 24), Pax was seen riding hands-free on his purple-and-black electric bike through Hollywood before colliding with a white hatchback. Fortunately, he was wearing a motorcycle helmet at the time and dressed casually in a mauve hoodie, dark trousers, and white trainers. Footage shared by TMZ shows Pax inspecting the damage to his bike, which had a wheel rendered immobile from the crash, leaving him struggling to manoeuvre it. While no major injuries were reported, the incident highlights his ongoing risky riding habits. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Son Pax Released From ICU After Serious E-Bike Accident in Los Angeles.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Son Pax in E-Bike Accident Again, Months After ICU Recovery

