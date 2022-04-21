Keanu Reeves starrer The Matrix Resurrections is finally arriving on Amazon Prime Video on May 12. The movie which also stars Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith and Priyanka Chopra among others will be available in six languages for the Indian viewers including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

choose your pill 💊#TheMatrixResurrectionOnPrime, May 12 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada pic.twitter.com/PGQTNRdKVs — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)