The Matrix Resurrections, written and directed by Lana Wachowski, is the fourth installment in The Matrix film series. Starring Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Lambert Wilson and Jada Pinkett Smith in the lead, the film hit in theatres and reviews for it have started pouring in. The film also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Priyanka Chopra Jonas among others in key roles. Film critics are all praises for this movie that is set 20 years after the events of The Matrix Revolutions. One of the critics described the film to be a ‘meta mind-bender completely in line with the franchise’s legacy’. Look like Matrix 4 has turned out to be one of the best treats for the audience in this holiday season.

Adored Matrix 4

Absolutely adored #TheMatrixResurrections, which builds on where the sequels left off in beautiful and unexpected ways, and presents a world that's entirely consistent with what came before and also opens it up to a host of new stories. My synapses have been firing for days. pic.twitter.com/X16TuKK6Vc — Ethan Alter (@ethanalter) December 17, 2021

STELLAR

The first act of #TheMatrixResurrections is STELLAR. Smart, funny, weird, self-referential & unexpected. Add to it wildly inventive action sequences, lofty storytelling decisions & a TON of big ideas that will fuel lots of questions. Trust me, multiple viewings will be required pic.twitter.com/q4jt0KQqft — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 17, 2021

Boldest Sequel

The Matrix Resurrections, despite (and because of) its infinite goofiness, is the boldest & most vividly personal Hollywood sequel since The Last Jedi. a silly/sincere galaxy brain take on reboot culture that makes peace with how modern blockbusters are now only about themselves. — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) December 17, 2021

An Enjoyable Watch

Saw #TheMatrixResurrections the other week (in IMAX!) and I enjoyed it! Easily better than 2 and 3. It feels like The Force Awakens - a nostalgic sequel/reboot to (maybe?) kick off a new franchise. Definitely rewatch the entire original trilogy in advance. Full review next week. pic.twitter.com/XHGQtkLcEB — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) December 17, 2021

All Praises For Keanu Reeves And Carrie-Anne Moss

#TheMatrix Resurrections is a strong, meta-driven return to the iconic franchise. Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss effortlessly return their roles while Lana Wachowski brings a clear artistic vision. The film is engaging, innovative and very self-aware. Full review soon! — Sheraz Farooqi (@SherazFarooqi_) December 17, 2021

It's A Thumbs Up

THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS is a total blast. Weird, romantic, *extremely.* meta, and consistently funny. I kind of loved it. (Also, everyone in this movie is ridiculously hot.) #TheMatrixResurrections — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) December 17, 2021

Completely In Line With The Franchise's Legacy

#TheMatrixResurrections is a terrific, awe-inducing, meta mind-bender completely in line with the franchise's legacy. Finds an innovative, high-concept way to frame the new story. Keanu Reeves & Carrie-Anne Moss’ chemistry burns. Jessica Henwick is a revelation! @TheMatrixMovie pic.twitter.com/xRawqiOcuu — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) December 17, 2021

