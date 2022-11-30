The first full trailer for The Super Mario Bros Movie has been released and it looks like it contains everything a Mario fan could want. Featuring classic easter eggs from Mario Kart to featuring Donkey Kong, the film will see Mario save the universe from Bowser's wrath. Starring Chris Pratt, Jack Black, Charlie Day, Anya Taylor-Joy and more, the film releases in theatres on April 7, 2023. The Super Mario Bros Teaser: Chris Pratt Voices Mario in This Magical Film Adaptation of the Nintendo Video Game – WATCH.

Check Out the Trailer:

