The magical trailer of The Super Mario Bros is out and we see Jack Black’s Bowser/King Koopa taking over the penguin kingdom and stealing a star. The teaser then introduces Chris Pratt who voices Mario. The film also features Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy is Peach, Jack Black is Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key is Toad, Seth Rogen is Donkey Kong. Super Mario Bros is all set to hit theatres on April 7, 2023. Super Mario Bros: Chris Pratt To Voice Main Lead in the Upcoming Animated Film, Says His Mario Voice Is ‘Unlike Anything You’ve Heard’.

The Super Mario Bros Teaser

