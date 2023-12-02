The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, has donated $2.5 million to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to help provide emergency food assistance to people in Gaza. The donation will provide four million emergency meals to Palestinians in Gaza who are facing food shortages due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. FYI, the singer was appointed as Goodwill Ambassador for the WFP in October 2021. From Joaquin Phoenix to Kristen Stewart, Over 55 US Celebs Urge President Joe Biden to Call for Ceasefire in Gaza in Open Letter.

The Weeknd Helps People in Gaza:

The Weeknd has donated $2.5 MILLION from his humanitarian fund to the United Nations World Food Program to provide meals for Gaza. pic.twitter.com/TyCK2C8AkE — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 2, 2023

