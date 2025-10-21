US President Donald Trump, on Monday, October 2,1 issued a stern warning to Hamas, saying the militant group would be “eradicated” if it violated the fragile Gaza deal with Israel. Speaking at the White House while hosting Australian PM Anthony Albanese, Trump said, "We made a deal with Hamas that they're going to be very good, they're going to behave, they're going to be nice. And if they're not, we're going to go and we're going to eradicate them, if we have to. They'll be eradicated, and they know that." The Gaza truce, brokered by Trump, has faced threats as Israel accuses Hamas of delaying the handover of dead hostages and carrying out attacks. Trump also criticised Hamas for public executions of rivals and alleged collaborators in Gaza. He clarified that American forces would not directly intervene, noting that Israel and other countries involved in international stabilisation forces could act if necessary. Trump stressed that Hamas now lacks significant regional backing, particularly from Iran, and reiterated that the group must honour the agreement or face eradication. ‘I Say Go Home, Stop Fighting, Stop Killing People’: US President Donald Trump on Russia-Ukraine War.

Donald Trump Issues Strict Warning to Hamas Over Gaza Peace Deal

VIDEO | Washington: US President Donald Trump says, “We made a deal with Hamas that they are going to be very good, and if they are not, we're gonna go in and eradicate them if we have to.” (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/xBZrc4cKba — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)