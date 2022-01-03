After dropping many hints, The Weeknd has finally unveiled the first glimpse of his new music album titled Dawn FM. Taking to social media, he shared the teaser of the song and also revealed that the full melody will be out on January 7. Talking about the Dawn FM's tease, we get to see the Canadian singer all decked up between hot girls and at the end we also find him aged. Well, check it out for yourself.

Watch Video:

new album : dawn FM // january 7th pic.twitter.com/2H8AsuLcCi — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) January 3, 2022

