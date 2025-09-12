The mugshot of Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old named as the suspected killer of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, has been released. Robinson, who reportedly lives in Southern Utah, allegedly confessed the crime to his father, CBS reported. Utah Governor Spencer Cox confirmed that a family member tipped off authorities through a family friend. Robinson was seen arriving at Utah Valley University in a Dodge Challenger on the morning of the murder and was later spotted wearing the same maroon t-shirt and shorts. Investigators interviewed his roommate, who shared Discord messages in which “Tyler” spoke about acquiring a “unique” rifle, hiding it in a bush, engraving bullets, and preparing a scope. ‘With High Degree of Certainty We Have Him in Custody’: Donald Trump Declares Charlie Kirk Killer Caught, Reveals How He Was Nabbed (Watch Video).

Mugshot of Charlie Kirk Murder Suspect Tyler Robinson Released

BREAKING 🚨🚨 Mugshot of 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, the suspect who shot Charlie Kirk pic.twitter.com/Yx49PVA6Yi — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 12, 2025

🚨UPDATE: THEY GOT HIM! 22-year-old Utah resident Tyler Robinson has been taken into custody for the assassination of Charlie Kirk, according to the Daily Mail. President Trump: "WE HAVE HIM". Robinson confessed to his father that he was the one who fired the shot. The… pic.twitter.com/IHuVKaz3kp — AJ Huber (@Huberton) September 12, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Insider Paper), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)