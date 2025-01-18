The Weeknd is the latest celebrity to extend support for relief efforts amid the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles. According to the latest updates, the "Blinding Lights" singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, has donated USD 1 Million through his XO Humanitarian Fund and the World Food Program USA. According to Deadline, he donated the amount to the LAFD Foundation, GoFundMe's Wildfire Relief Fund and LA Regional Food Bank. The donation comes just days after The Weeknd postponed the release of his new album "Hurry Up Tomorrow", which was scheduled to drop on January 24. Los Angeles Wildfire: Leonardo DiCaprio Donates USD 1 Million to Support Relief and Recovery Efforts.

The Weeknd Donates USD 1 Million Towards LA Wildfires Relief

The Weeknd has donated $1 million to LA fire relief efforts, according to @TMZ. pic.twitter.com/IvHpXRtERP — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) January 17, 2025

