Been more than 12 years since Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 4 was originally going to release before its unfortunate cancellation, now actor Thomas Haden Church has come in and teased the fact that he has "heard rumours" that things may be set in motion once more. Talking to ComicBook, the actor who played Sandman in Spider-Man and Spider-Man: No Way Home revealed that Raimi may be back developing a Spider-Man 4 alongside Tobey Maguire. However, the validity of that statement can be a bit questionable considering nothing substantial has been confirmed yet. Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 4 Throwback: From Cast to Plot, How The Shelved Superhero Film Would Have Turned Out If It Was Greenlighted.

Check Out the Tweet:

