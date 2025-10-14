Horror maestro Sam Raimi is back, but this time, the scares don’t come from demons or deadites. In his upcoming film Send Help, the terror lies in something far more unsettling - the darkness within human nature. Rachel McAdams stars as a depressed, bullied employee who’s suffering under her arrogant boss, played by Dylan O’Brien. Fate throws them together when their plane crashes on a desolate island, leaving them as the only survivors. As nature tests their limits, old power dynamics flip - McAdams’ character’s survival instincts give her an edge over her former tormentor, setting the stage for a chilling psychological showdown. Send Help is set to release in theatres on January 30, 2026. From The Evil Dead to Spider-Man, 5 of Sam Raimi’s Most Iconic Films.

Watch the Trailer of 'Send Help':

