Thor: Love and Thunder has hit $300 million mark worldwide and the Marvel film’s collection at the Indian box office has cross Rs 60 crore mark. The total collection of Chris Hemsworth starrer stands at Rs 64.80 crore in India. Thor Love And Thunder Box Office Collection: Chris Hemsworth’s Marvel Film Earns $302 Million Worldwide In Its First Weekend.

Thor Love And Thunder Box Office Update

#ThorLoveAndThunder has an excellent [extended] Weekend 1... Day 3 and 4 were back to Day 1 levels... Fifth biggest *opening weekend* [#Hollywood films]... Thu 18.20 cr, Fri 11.40 cr, Sat 16.80 cr, Sun 18.40 cr. Total: ₹ 64.80 cr. #India biz. NBOC. All versions. pic.twitter.com/jYXxLoZNyf — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)