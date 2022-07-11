Thor: Love and Thunder has surpassed $300 million worldwide in the opening weekend. The Marvel film starring Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Natalie Portman has earned $302 million worldwide. It collected $143 million in North America and $159 million internationally. Thor Love and Thunder Movie Review: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman's Marvel Film is a Bumpy Ride With Occasional Sparks of Taika Waititi Charm.

Thor Love And Thunder Worldwide Box Office

#ThorLoveAndThunder 1st weekend WW BO : North America - $143 Million International - $159 Million Total - $302 Million — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 11, 2022

