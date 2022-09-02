Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears have been accused by a Jane Doe and her brother for child sexual abuse. In a lawsuit, the plaintiffs have accused Haddish and Spears of making them do sexual acts as minors in their sketches. When approached, the representatives for both the comics had no comment on the situation. Tiffany Haddish Reveals She Once Turned Down $10 Million for a Social Media Post.

Check Out the Tweet:

