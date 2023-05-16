A woman named Gabbie and her 9 year old son hire a crew of so called experts on supernatural things to help get rid of the terrifying ghosts that linger around and in their mansion. But it proves to be more difficult than they thought. Directed by Justin Simien, Haunted Mansion has an all star cast of Owen Wilson, Rosario Dawson, Danny DeVito, LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Chase Dillon among others. Haunted Mansion Trailer: Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Jared Leto’s Multi-Starrer Horror Comedy From Disney Is a Roller Coaster Ride of Madness.

Watch Haunted Mansion Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)