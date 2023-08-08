Cameron Diaz, Tiffany Haddish and Zoe Saldaña decided to attend Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert in LA. The actresses looked like they were having a fabulous time and even posed for a picture together. Cameron wore a pink shirt with jeans, Tiffany opted for a dress and jacket. Meanwhile Zoe rocked a tie-dye bodysuit and jeans.

View Cameron, Tiffany & Zoe at Concert:

Tiffany Haddish, Cameron Diaz, and Zoe Saldaña at Taylor Swift’s #ErasTour show last night in LA. pic.twitter.com/S71GOXbTqk — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 8, 2023

